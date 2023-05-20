GB govt to introduce smart digital libraries in schools

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :GB government with the support of Asia Foundation has taken yet another step towards enhancing education in the region as a total of 14 smart digital libraries will be completed in government schools of the Skardu district.

An official statement from information department GB said "These digital libraries have been designed to provide students with access to modern literature both online and offline". By incorporating digital technology, students will be able to explore a vast array of educational resources, books, and literature at their fingertips. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between traditional education and the digital world, equipping students with the tools they need to thrive in the 21st century.

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan while talking to the media said "The introduction of smart digital libraries in government schools will revolutionize the learning experience for students in the Skardu district. He said, "They will no longer be confined to traditional textbooks but will have the opportunity to explore a wealth of knowledge through online adding that the libraries will serve as a hub of information, opening doors to a broader range of subjects and perspectives.

CS GB said "Through these digital libraries, students will have the flexibility to access educational materials both online and offline.

He said this aspect is particularly crucial in regions where internet connectivity may be limited or unreliable. He added by providing offline access, students can continue their studies even when internet access is not readily available.

Muhiudeen Wani said, "The inclusion of digital libraries in government schools will help cultivate a culture of self-directed learning among students. He informed that "They will have the autonomy to choose the topics they want to explore and learn at their own pace. He further added "This personalized learning experience encourages critical thinking, creativity, and independent research skills.

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan said "The smart digital libraries initiative is a testament to GB governments commitment to advancing education in Gilgit Baltistan. He said "By leveraging technology to enhance learning opportunities, these libraries will undoubtedly contribute to the intellectual growth and development of students in the region. "It is a step towards empowering the youth with the necessary tools and resources to thrive in an increasingly digital world, he said.