GB govt to provide free coaching through KIPS to around 265 students

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Sunday said that the GB government was providing free of cost evening coaching through KIPS to around 265 students of class 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th with an aim to uplift the youth of the region through quality education.

The initiative was taken in view the losses incurred by the students owing to unavailability of teaching staff due to non-recruitment in the recent past, he added.

The initiative will bring students of Gilgit Baltistan at par with urban centres of the country and to equip them with knowledge and grades that were necessary to secure admissions in top universities of Pakistan and abroad, he concluded.