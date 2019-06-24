UrduPoint.com
GB Govt To Provide Full Support For Investment Conference At Gilgit: Deputy Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:39 PM

Deputy Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Council (GBLC), Jaffarullah Khan here Monday said Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Government would provide full support to GB Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GBCCI) for successful holding of International Investment Conference next month

ASTORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Council (GBLC), Jaffarullah Khan here Monday said Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Government would provide full support to GB Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GBCCI) for successful holding of International Investment Conference next month.

On behalf of GB Government, he assured to extend full facilities and support to national and foreign investors invited for conference.

The Deputy Speaker expressed these views during his meeting with President GBCCI, Imran Ali and other leading investors, who called on him here today.

The Deputy Speaker said environment in the province was ideal for investment and invited local and international investors to take full advantage of the facilities provided by the GB Government. The delegation appraised the Deputy Speaker about the arrangements made for the event.

