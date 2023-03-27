UrduPoint.com

GB Govt To Provide Interest-free Loans For Combatting Plastic Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 12:00 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has taken a major step towards combatting plastic pollution in the region by providing interest-free loans to local green enterprises for producing eco-friendly bags.

"The initiative aims to encourage the use of environmentally friendly bags and reduce the amount of plastic waste in Gilgit," said Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani in an official statement to the media on Monday.

He said plastic waste not only harms the environment but also poses a significant threat to livestock and human health.

"By encouraging the production and use of eco-friendly bags, the government hopes to create a more sustainable and healthy environment for the people of region," he added. The chief secretary said the initiative was part of a broader strategy to address environmental challenges in the region and promote sustainable development.

He urged all citizens to support the initiative and contribute to the efforts to combat plastic pollution in Gilgit-Baltistan.

