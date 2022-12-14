GB govt to provide interest free loans for green businesses

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :A meeting was held here on Wednesday for provision of interest free loans to support 'Green Businesses' - a step to make Gilgit Baltistan plastic free.

It was decided that interest free loans of Rs 0.5 million, Rs 1 million and Rs 9.5 million would be provided to promote environment friendly ventures and to find alternatives to plastic bags, which will be phased out with the start of 2023.

The meeting, chaired by Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani, was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (P&D), Secretary Finance, Secretary Forest, representatives from Environmental Protection Agency and Gilgit Baltistan Rural Support Programme (GBRSP).

The GBRSP has been tasked to issue loans, and its representative was directed to float the advertisement regarding provision of interest free loans by tomorrow. Moreover, it was also decided in the meeting that the Annual Development Plan in relation to Plastic Free Gilgit Baltistan agenda will be implemented at the earliest.

On the occasion, the chief secretary said that he would personally monitor and supervise the implementation of Plastic Free GB and Interest Free Loan Scheme.