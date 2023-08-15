GB govt to take necessary steps to prepare for natural disasters induced by climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday said that the provincial government is taking necessary steps to prepare for natural disasters induced by climate change.

He said under the GLOF-II project, various interventions have been taken to protect vulnerable communities of GB in case of a natural disaster. He said GBDMA has completed work on 24 safe havens out of a total of 32 in 16 valleys of GB which are more prone to GLOFs, said a press release issued here.

Safe havens are essential during floods as they offer a secure environment, essential services, community support, and access to information, all of which are crucial for the well-being and recovery of those affected by any disaster.

CS GB said since most of the safe havens have been established in schools, the project has also been helpful in providing missing facilities in them such a washrooms, carpets, furniture, water supply, IT equipment and electrification.