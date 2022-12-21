UrduPoint.com

GB Govt Transfers Land To NCA

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

GB govt transfers land to NCA

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Wednesday transferred land to National College of Arts (NCA) for establishing a campus here.

The government has also taken concrete steps for the provision of quality education across the region.

"One of the initiatives undertaken for this great cause is expansion of partnership/coordination with credible national and international organization," said Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani while talking to media persons here in Gilgit.

He said, "The government welcomes NCA campus in Gilgit-Baltistan as it is a pioneer institute of arts in Pakistan.

Its undergraduate and graduate programmes are commendable that broaden the vision of students by encouraging the creative thinking.

CS GB said that Keeping in view the importance of an institute for arts, their cabinet approved 34 kanals of land transfer to NCA.

The land has been transferred by the GB board of Revenue for construction of NCA Campus in Gilgit.

He informed, "the different courses will be launched soon."

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Gilgit Baltistan Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

18 minutes ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

1 hour ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

1 hour ago
 Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at th ..

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

1 hour ago
 Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards ..

Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards adoption of Web 3.0: PITB Chai ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US will continue to work together for re ..

Pakistan, US will continue to work together for regional peace & stability: FM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.