GB govt transfers land to NCA

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Gilgit-Baltistan government on Wednesday transferred land to National College of Arts (NCA) for establishing a campus here.

The government has also taken concrete steps for the provision of quality education across the region.

"One of the initiatives undertaken for this great cause is expansion of partnership/coordination with credible national and international organization," said Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary Muhiudeen Wani while talking to media persons here in Gilgit.

He said, "The government welcomes NCA campus in Gilgit-Baltistan as it is a pioneer institute of arts in Pakistan.

Its undergraduate and graduate programmes are commendable that broaden the vision of students by encouraging the creative thinking.

CS GB said that Keeping in view the importance of an institute for arts, their cabinet approved 34 kanals of land transfer to NCA.

The land has been transferred by the GB board of Revenue for construction of NCA Campus in Gilgit.

He informed, "the different courses will be launched soon."