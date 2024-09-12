GB Govt Transfers Two Secretaries, Three Officers To Communication & Works Deptt
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) In a significant development, the Gilgit-Baltistan government has transferred two secretaries and three officers to the Communication & Works department.
According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department, Grade 20 officer Burhan Afandi has been transferred from the Chief Minister's Secretariat to the Social Welfare and Youth Affairs Department.
Meanwhile, Grade 19 officer Fida Hussain, who was serving as Secretary of Social Welfare and Youth Affairs, has been directed to report to the S&GAD.
In a separate notification issued by the Communication and Works department, three officers have been transferred.
Grade 20 officer Bashirullah, who was serving as Chief Engineer of Communication and Works Gilgit region, has been transferred to the Chief Engineer of Communication and Works Baltistan region.
Grade 19 officer Taj Muhammad, who was serving as Superintending Engineer Communication and Works Chief Engineer Office Baltistan, has been transferred to the Superintending Engineer Communication and Works Chief Engineer Office Gilgit. Grade 18 officer Muzaffar Hussain, who was serving as Executive Engineer Chief Engineer Office Gilgit, has been transferred to the Superintending Engineer Chief Engineer Office Baltistan.
