GB Govt Transforming Schools Into Smart Digital LMS Schools: CS GB

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Friday said the GB government was transforming existing schools into smart digital (Learning Management System) schools

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Friday said the GB government was transforming existing schools into smart digital (Learning Management System) schools.

He said that it will connect students digitally with learning resources and added that in addition from now, new schools will be built with mandatory provisions of IT lab, LMS system, internet connectivity and solar panels.

CS GB said no PC-I will be processed without these features and added technology has to be integrated with education.

