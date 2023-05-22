GB govt transforming schools into smart digital LMS schools: CS GB

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Friday said the GB government was transforming existing schools into smart digital (Learning Management System) schools

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Friday said the GB government was transforming existing schools into smart digital (Learning Management System) schools.

He said that it will connect students digitally with learning resources and added that in addition from now, new schools will be built with mandatory provisions of IT lab, LMS system, internet connectivity and solar panels.

CS GB said no PC-I will be processed without these features and added technology has to be integrated with education.