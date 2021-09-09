GB govt trying to keep prices of food items stable: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Senior Minister Gilgit Baltistan Col (retd) Ubaidullah Baig Thursday said that the provincial government was trying to keep the prices of food items stable and took practical steps to control the price hike

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Senior Minister Gilgit Baltistan Col (retd) Ubaidullah Baig Thursday said that the provincial government was trying to keep the prices of food items stable and took practical steps to control the price hike.

He said that the steps taken by the district administration for this purpose were encouraging and hoped that the people would continue the cooperation with district administration in curbing the sale of gran.

He visited different supermarket, stores, vegetable and fruit shops, bakeries and grocery stores in Jotial.

Assistant Commissioner, Administrator Municipal Corporation and Chairman Price Control Committee Gilgit Amir Timur also accompanied by the minister.

He directed Chairman Price Control Committee Amir Teymour to continue crackdown against self-imposed rise in food prices and impose heavy fines. It was the responsibility of government to provide relief to the people, he added.