GB govt trying to revamp education system in schools: Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Muhiyudeen Wani

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Muhiyudeen Wani on Thursday said the government of Gilgit-Baltistan has left no stone unturned to revamp the education system in government schools in the province.

Talking to media, he said the GB government was taking measures to provide books to all the students in their academic sessions.

He said the department managed to accumulate all the required books from National Book Foundation two months before the commencement of the academic year.

In the region, soon after the end of the academic session, students were given books for their next grades so that during winter break they would spend their precious time on studies, he added.