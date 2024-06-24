GB Govt Unveils Rs 1.402 Trillion Budget For 2024-24
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Gilgit-Baltistan Government on Monday unveiled the budget of Rs 1.402 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25.
Presenting the budget in the provincial assembly, Finance Minister Engineer Ismail said Rs 86.6 billion was allocated for
non-development expenditures and Rs 34.5 billion for development projects.
“The development budget includes Rs 20 billion for the annual development programme and Rs 13.5 billion for the Federal Government projects,” he said.
The minister said in order to provide to relief to the GB people, a significant amount of Rs 19.07 billion was earmarked for wheat subsidy.
He announced budgetary allocations for various departments. The education sector got Rs 1.37 billion, health sector Rs 1.52 billion, agriculture department Rs 597.
9 million, food department Rs 998 million, tourism department Rs 260 million, mineral resources department Rs 110 million, irrigation department Rs 1.728 billion, forestry and environment department Rs 1.524 billion, rural development department Rs 1.19 billion, information technology department Rs 1.316 billion, technical education department Rs 7.763 billion, social welfare department Rs 3.632 billion, power department Rs 2.88 billion, communication department Rs 5.63 billion, and information department Rs 41.4 million.
Additionally, Rs 536.8 million was specified for the prison department, Rs 192.6 million for law department and Rs 57.4 million for excise and taxation department.
The minister also announced an adhoc relief of 25 percent for grade 1-16 government employees and 20 percent for grade 18 and above.
Recent Stories
CJP Isa says PTI committed suicide by merging with SIC
Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heats up the smartphone industry
KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI
Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Arts council requests sealing two theatres7 seconds ago
-
Father dies rescuing daughter from well20 seconds ago
-
Health minister reviews hospitals' performance22 seconds ago
-
Nawabshah, suburbs hit by extremely hot weather26 seconds ago
-
FDA sports complex starts morning shift29 seconds ago
-
CJP Isa says PTI committed suicide by merging with SIC8 minutes ago
-
DC for foolproof security arrangements during Muharram10 minutes ago
-
Girl's body fished out of canal after 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders tree plantation10 minutes ago
-
DC visits Pakistan Sweet Home, inspect facilities10 minutes ago
-
Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heats up the smartphone industry15 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to death for burning wife alive20 minutes ago