GB govt warns its servants to refrain from political activities during forthcoming election

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has warned of strict action against government servants who indulge in political activities during forthcoming elections.

According to a notification issued from S&GAD and Cabinet department all government employees were warned to refrain from all sort of political activities including physical/social media compaign of political parties/contesting candidates.

It further warned in notification that taking part by government servant in such political activities would tantamount to misconduct as per rules of government servant, 1964.