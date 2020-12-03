UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Govt Warns To Close All Private Educational Institutes,otherwise Faces Legal Action

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:15 PM

GB Govt warns to close all private educational institutes,otherwise faces legal action

Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has directed all private schools/colleges/other institutions to close educational activities in the wake of the spread of coronavirus otherwise legal action would be taken against the violators and registration of such institutions would be cancelled

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has directed all private schools/colleges/other institutions to close educational activities in the wake of the spread of coronavirus otherwise legal action would be taken against the violators and registration of such institutions would be cancelled.

According to notification some private schools and collages were open for academic/class activities despite notification of closure of all educational institutions across GB as precautionary measures to prevent Covid-19 pandemic.

" This act of private educational institutions is grass violation of policies/rules which can cause spread of Covid-19 and may be a serious threat to previous lives of thousands of people" notification warned.

Related Topics

May All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to Saudi king on deat ..

18 minutes ago

Gold price declines Rs300 to Rs110,500 per tola 03 ..

2 minutes ago

Good governance, transparency top priorities of pr ..

2 minutes ago

PDM creating chaos in country just for reaching po ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court reserves decision on bail plea of fo ..

3 minutes ago

PDM creating chaos in country just for reaching po ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.