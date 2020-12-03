GB Govt warns to close all private educational institutes,otherwise faces legal action

Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has directed all private schools/colleges/other institutions to close educational activities in the wake of the spread of coronavirus otherwise legal action would be taken against the violators and registration of such institutions would be cancelled

According to notification some private schools and collages were open for academic/class activities despite notification of closure of all educational institutions across GB as precautionary measures to prevent Covid-19 pandemic.

" This act of private educational institutions is grass violation of policies/rules which can cause spread of Covid-19 and may be a serious threat to previous lives of thousands of people" notification warned.