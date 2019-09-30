GB Govt working on comprehensive policy for protection of wildlife, forest: Minister

The Minister for Forest Gilgit-Baltistan Imran Wakil Monday said the provincial government was working on a comprehensive policy to protect wildlife and forest in the province

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Minister for Forest Gilgit-Baltistan Imran Wakil Monday said the provincial government was working on a comprehensive policy to protect wildlife and forest in the province.

During his visit to Ghizar, he said the policy would aim to mitigate the causes of environmental changes, pollution and natural calamities, adding that the government would plant 10 million trees during the current year.

He said the local people would be encouraged to plant trees on their lands and for the purpose the government would give them sapling free of cost to achieve the target.

He said masses would be sensitized through print and electronic medias before the plantation drive and the landlords would be given the required saplings as per demand.

On the occasion, the minister directed the forest department to plant 100,000 saplings in City Park Ghakoch to maintain its natural beauty.

Secretary Forest Shahid Zaman and Chief Conservator Zakir Husain were also present with the minister.