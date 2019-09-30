UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Govt Working On Comprehensive Policy For Protection Of Wildlife, Forest: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:16 PM

GB Govt working on comprehensive policy for protection of wildlife, forest: Minister

The Minister for Forest Gilgit-Baltistan Imran Wakil Monday said the provincial government was working on a comprehensive policy to protect wildlife and forest in the province

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Minister for Forest Gilgit-Baltistan Imran Wakil Monday said the provincial government was working on a comprehensive policy to protect wildlife and forest in the province.

During his visit to Ghizar, he said the policy would aim to mitigate the causes of environmental changes, pollution and natural calamities, adding that the government would plant 10 million trees during the current year.

He said the local people would be encouraged to plant trees on their lands and for the purpose the government would give them sapling free of cost to achieve the target.

He said masses would be sensitized through print and electronic medias before the plantation drive and the landlords would be given the required saplings as per demand.

On the occasion, the minister directed the forest department to plant 100,000 saplings in City Park Ghakoch to maintain its natural beauty.

Secretary Forest Shahid Zaman and Chief Conservator Zakir Husain were also present with the minister.

Related Topics

Visit Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain cuts commercial licence fees by 20%

6 minutes ago

Teenage stars look to World Cup 2020 as National U ..

7 minutes ago

Climate Change Authority to create 72 new posts: C ..

35 seconds ago

Iranian Foreign Minister, US Lawmakers Discuss US- ..

37 seconds ago

Russian Wanted in US for Internet Fraud Objects to ..

39 seconds ago

Speaker announces six-member Panel of Chairmen

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.