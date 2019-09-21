GB govt working to facilitate people at door step: Farid Ullah Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) Senior Vice President PML-N District Astore Farid Ullah Khan has that the provincial government was working to solve the problems of the people of the area and facilitate them at their doorstep.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafeez-ur-Rehman and its cabinet was working very hard to solve the problems of the people of the area.

He said that there were many developmental projects, running in all the districts of GB and its example cannot be found in the past.