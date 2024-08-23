Open Menu

GB Govt's Rs 5 Billion Fund To Bridge Healthcare Gaps For Deserving Patients: Eman Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Eman Shah Friday said that Gilgit-Baltistan government has taken a major step towards bridging the region's healthcare gap with the establishment of a Rs 5 billion endowment fund, where the fund will cover treatment costs for deserving patients, alleviating financial distress and ensuring timely medical care.

The government's commitment to prioritizing citizens' health and well-being is further demonstrated by plans to increase the fund annually, he said while talking to ptv news.

The establishment of the endowment fund is a testament to the Chief Minister's vision for a healthier Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

By providing financial assistance to deserving patients, the government aims to reduce the burden of medical expenses on low-income families and ensure that everyone has access to quality healthcare, he mentioned.

For deserving patients in Gilgit-Baltistan, the endowment fund brings a ray of hope, he said, adding, many patients in the region have been unable to access medical treatment due to financial constraints where this fund will now provide them with the opportunity to receive quality medical care, improving their chances of recovery and rehabilitation.

This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the region's healthcare indicators, including mortality rates, disease prevalence, and quality of life, he said.

By providing free treatment to those who need it most, the government is taking a significant step towards bridging the healthcare gap in Gilgit-Baltistan, he added.

