GB grid station phase-I to be completed at cost of Rs5 bn

Regional grid station phase-I is being established by Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government with an estimated cost of Rs5 billion in partnership with center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Regional grid station phase-I is being established by Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government with an estimated cost of Rs5 billion in partnership with center.

During the question hour at the floor of lower house of the Parliament, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sobia Kamal Khan submitted these views on behalf of the minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapurin.

She was responding to MNA Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur on total energy requirement, production, existing hydro power projects and any plan to connect GB with national grid station.

She added GB grid station would be connected phase-wise with the national one.

The existing project had been recommended by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) in its meeting held on March 19, 2018 and the project was lying with the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval. "An early approval of ECNEC is required to start the process to connect GB with national grid station," she added.

She informed the house that the total demand of electricity in GB for summer season was 254.82 Mega Watt and 452.19 Mega Watt for winter season.

The present generation for summer was 113.65 Mega Watt and 86.12 Mega Watt for winter, she added.

"The total shortfall for summer in GB is 141.17 Mega Watt and 366.07 Mega Watt for winter," she told the house.

She said the electricity demand in winter was more than summer in GB as most of the energy generation had been carried out through hydro power sources.

"In winter, the water gets frozen due to extreme cold and snowfall which plummets the electricity generation and needs amicable intervention to make up with the shortfall," she noted.

The GB government had intended to upgrade many existing hydro power stations to harness the maximum potential of its landscape but due to budgetary constraints a comprehensive project could not be launched for the purpose.

However, she mentioned that the following projects were under implementation: Up-dating of deteriorated Turbines, Control System and Protective System of Existing Hydel Stations in GB and Procurement of Heavy Duty Rolling Machine, Tools and Plants for Hydro Electric Workshop, up-grading of 160 KW Hydro Power Station Tangir to 02 MW, up-gradation of Bunner Hydropower Station Including Replacement of Deteriorated T/G Sets, construction of 01 RCC Diversion Weir and implementation of Headrace Channels for Existing Hydel Station Kachura.

Moreover, the up-rating of 160 KW to 750 KW Hydel Station Birgal, replacement of T/G set and construction of New Power House at 1.5 MW Hydel Station lshkoman, replacement of old TG Sets and Allied Civil Works at Harcho and Guddai Power House, up-gradation of 1600 KW Hydel Station Rattu to 400 KW at Astore, construction of 01 MW HPP Chalt Nagar (Rehabilitation) (KfW Grant) and up gradation of 1.20 MW HPS Hassanabad to 1.50 MW (KfW) Grant.