GB Harvest Festival To Start From Nov 1 At City Park Gilgit: CS

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2022 | 07:30 PM

GB Harvest Festival to start from Nov 1 at City Park Gilgit: CS

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani while talking to media said that GB Harvest Festival would be organised on November to showcase the bounteous produce of GB including fruits, vegetables, dried and value-added products.

He said that potential buyers/traders, suppliers, processors and private sector partners would be facilitated from cross-country to attend the harvest festival and engage directly with the Farmer Business Cooperatives representatives to build trading relations.

He added that B2B meetings will be conducted on the sidelines of the festival to initiate business contacts. The GB Harvest Festival was being organised by ASF in collaboration with the GB Government, he added.

