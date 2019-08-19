GB has tremendous potentials in tourism, agriculture, IT sectors: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Central Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar Sunday underlined the need to engage youth for tapping the potential offered by Gilgit-Baltistan in tourism, agriculture and Information Technology sectors.

Addressing a seminar titled "Entrepreneurship and Youth development" held at University Baltistan in Gilgat Baltistan, Asad Umar said the University could play central role in leading youth for exploring plethora of opportunities in such fields.

He stressed for the provision of organized services to unlock the huge potential in tourism industry.

In order to market fruit and agri products of Gilgit Baltistan, he said IT could effectively be used, pointing out that the GB University was the ideal institution to educate and train the youth in all these sectors.

Agricultural orchard in Shigar, he realized the enormous opportunities of fruits and agri products. In order to market the local products, IT can effectively be used in all sectors.

For entrepreneurship, he said people need to take risk, create their own world instead of serving for the organization created by others. The youth need to become job creators.

Asad said the Federal government has initiated several programs to promote start-up culture in the country.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Nacem Khan said the University of Baltistan aspired to develop flagship departments and programs in sustainable tourism, glacier and water resources and minerals.

The university was committed to lead the youth in all high potential fields of entrepreneurship and technologies, he added.