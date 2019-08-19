UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Has Tremendous Potentials In Tourism, Agriculture, IT Sectors: Asad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

GB has tremendous potentials in tourism, agriculture, IT sectors: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Central Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar Sunday underlined the need to engage youth for tapping the potential offered by Gilgit-Baltistan in tourism, agriculture and Information Technology sectors.

Addressing a seminar titled "Entrepreneurship and Youth development" held at University Baltistan in Gilgat Baltistan, Asad Umar said the University could play central role in leading youth for exploring plethora of opportunities in such fields.

He stressed for the provision of organized services to unlock the huge potential in tourism industry.

In order to market fruit and agri products of Gilgit Baltistan, he said IT could effectively be used, pointing out that the GB University was the ideal institution to educate and train the youth in all these sectors.

Agricultural orchard in Shigar, he realized the enormous opportunities of fruits and agri products. In order to market the local products, IT can effectively be used in all sectors.

For entrepreneurship, he said people need to take risk, create their own world instead of serving for the organization created by others. The youth need to become job creators.

Asad said the Federal government has initiated several programs to promote start-up culture in the country.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Nacem Khan said the University of Baltistan aspired to develop flagship departments and programs in sustainable tourism, glacier and water resources and minerals.

The university was committed to lead the youth in all high potential fields of entrepreneurship and technologies, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Asad Umar Technology Water Agriculture Job Gilgit Baltistan Agri Lead Sunday Market All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Saturday

36 minutes ago

Emirati riders dominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ..

36 minutes ago

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

2 hours ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

5 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.