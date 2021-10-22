UrduPoint.com

GB Heading Towards Progress, Prosperity Under PM Leadership

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 09:04 PM

GB heading towards progress, prosperity under PM leadership

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Minister for Information, Planning and Development Fatehullah Khan Friday said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the GB was heading towards progress and prosperity

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Minister for Information, Planning and Development Fatehullah Khan Friday said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the GB was heading towards progress and prosperity.

He said a new era of development had begun in the GB after receiving a historic economic package.

The information minister said due to Prime Minister Imran Khan's special interest in the GB, the Federal government had allocated more than Rs160 billion in the Public Sector Development Programme this year.

He said the federal government had also increased the annual budget from Rs32 billion to Rs47 billion besides the wheat subsidy.

Criticizing the Pakistan Democratic Movement leadership, he said they were liars and they had nothing to do with the development of the GB.

They were doing propaganda just to meet their nefarious designs but the people of GB were well-aware about their filthy politics, he added.

