GB health department send 9 suspected cases of Corona Virus for screening in Islamabad

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) ::Gilgit Baltistan's heath department has sent 9 suspected cases of coronavirus to Islamabad lab for screening.

Talking to APP Dr. Shah Zaman, a focal person of health department said they would be able to talk about them once they get results of the suspected persons.

He said among the 9 suspected patients, two children were also shifted to Islamabad on their family's willingness.