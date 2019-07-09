GB Health Dept chalks out plan to prevent water-borne diseases during monsoon

Gilgit Baltistan Health Department has chalked out a comprehensive plan to prevent water-borne diseases during upcoming monsoon season in the province

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Health Department has chalked out a comprehensive plan to prevent water-borne diseases during upcoming monsoon season in the province.

District headquarters hospital Astore's medical superintendent, Nawab Khan told media persons here Tuesday that cases of waterborne diseases such as Diarrhea and Cholera are mostly increased during monsoon season and special measures are being taken to provide speedy treatment to such patients.

He said special beds would be setup for such patients in DHQ hospital, saying sufficient stock of medicines were available to cater patients' requirement.

Nawab said normally 250 patients are being treated in hospital on daily basis and hospital has been equipped with doctors, nurses and paramedics to provide round clock service to patients.