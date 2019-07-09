UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Health Dept Chalks Out Plan To Prevent Water-borne Diseases During Monsoon

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:04 PM

GB Health Dept chalks out plan to prevent water-borne diseases during monsoon

Gilgit Baltistan Health Department has chalked out a comprehensive plan to prevent water-borne diseases during upcoming monsoon season in the province

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Health Department has chalked out a comprehensive plan to prevent water-borne diseases during upcoming monsoon season in the province.

District headquarters hospital Astore's medical superintendent, Nawab Khan told media persons here Tuesday that cases of waterborne diseases such as Diarrhea and Cholera are mostly increased during monsoon season and special measures are being taken to provide speedy treatment to such patients.

He said special beds would be setup for such patients in DHQ hospital, saying sufficient stock of medicines were available to cater patients' requirement.

Nawab said normally 250 patients are being treated in hospital on daily basis and hospital has been equipped with doctors, nurses and paramedics to provide round clock service to patients.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Media

Recent Stories

Death toll in Nigeria petrol pipeline fire rises t ..

43 seconds ago

Famous film, TV actress Zaheen Tahira passes away

45 seconds ago

2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games to be held after Go ..

47 seconds ago

Berlin Takes Note of Zelenskyy's Invitation to Tak ..

51 seconds ago

Russia to Continue Trade With Iran Regardless of U ..

23 minutes ago

Internet services remain suspended in south Kashmi ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.