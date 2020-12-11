GB Health Minister assures provision of all missing facilities at DHQ hospital Chilas

Gilgit Baltistan Health Minister Haji Gulbar Friday announced to establish a nursing school in Chilas and assured for providing all missing facilities at Divisional Headquarter Hospital Chilas

During his visit to divisional headquarter hospital Diamer Chilas along with the elected member Gilgit Baltistan Assembly from GBA-2 Chilas Muhammad Anwar, the health minister said that the health policy would be made as early as possible with consultations of doctors and paramedical staffs.

Earlier, the DHQ MS and the District Health Officer DHO district Diamer briefed the health minister regarding the current situation of hospital.

The minister said that people of Diamer were facing the issue of nonavailability of gynecologist which would be appointed on priority.

He also assured that operation theater and laboratory of the divisional hospital would be make functional on emergency basis.

On the occasion, the minister also promised to resolve the issues faced by doctors and paramedical staffs.