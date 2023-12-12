Open Menu

GB Home Minister Condemns Indian Supreme Court Biased Verdict On Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Home Minister Gilgit Baltistan Shams Ulhaq Lone on Monday, strongly condemned Indian Supreme Court biased verdict regarding the special status of India's occupied Kashmir. During the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly session, he said the people of Kashmir themselves have the right to decide their future as per the resolutions of United Nations.

Referring to the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, Shams Haq Lon said that I salute those mothers, sisters and freedom fighters of occupied Kashmir who have been bearing the Pakistani flag on their chests and taking the bullets of the Indian Army from 1947 till today.

Minister said that regarding the investigation of Chelas incident told the Assembly that the Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts were conducting search operations in harsh cold and snow to arrest the terrorists.

He said all sects of GB are against the Hudor Chelas incident and are on one page. He added the biggest demand is from the scholars and public of Diamar that the terrorists involved in this heart-wrenching incident should be hanged. He further said Chief Minister GB and the Force Commander GB have given a guarantee in Chalas that the terrorists will be brought to justice.

