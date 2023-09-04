Open Menu

GB Home Minister Warns Elements To Desist From Disrupting Peaceful Atmosphere

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2023 | 11:13 PM

GB Home Minister warns elements to desist from disrupting peaceful atmosphere

GB Minister for Home Shams Lone on Monday said that at present there was peace all over Gilgit-Baltistan region and warned the elements to desist from creating any law and order situation

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :GB Minister for Home Shams Lone on Monday said that at present there was peace all over Gilgit-Baltistan region and warned the elements to desist from creating any law and order situation.

Flanked by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information Iman Shan, the home minister told a press conference the peaceful atmosphere of the region had been disturbed due to some extent due to the speeches of religious scholars of respective sects.

"The state wants all the issues to be resolved through understanding and efforts in this regard are being made at all levels," he added.

The minister said they had invited some leading scholars of both sides from other parts of Pakistan to sit with the local Ulema and they were hopeful an amicable solution of the problem would be found.

Shams Lone requested the religious scholars to preach the Holy Prophet's (Peace Be Upon Him) teachings of peace, brotherhood and unity from the pulpit.

"Peace can only be maintained if we respect each other's beliefs and faiths, which will ultimately help realize the dream of development in the region come true," he added.

The minister also appealed to all the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan to play their positive role in the current situation and not to fall prey to the enemy's propaganda.

He said the Indian media had made a sinister attempt to misrepresent the current situation in Gilgit-Baltistan though not a single shot was fired anywhere in the region. "We strongly condemn the India propaganda."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Law And Order Media All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emir ..

AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emirati and Arab: Ajman Ruler

7 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

7 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Wat ..

Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Water Organisation

7 minutes ago
 UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict re ..

UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict refugees

17 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince ..

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

22 minutes ago
 "We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir ..

"We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir Tareen

17 minutes ago
Nawaz gifts laptop to Pakistani student

Nawaz gifts laptop to Pakistani student

17 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves $1784.93 mln 'Emergency Plan for Po ..

ECNEC approves $1784.93 mln 'Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication'

17 minutes ago
 Steps urged to make country TB-free

Steps urged to make country TB-free

11 minutes ago
 Oman to host 2nd round of Munshid Al Sharjah quali ..

Oman to host 2nd round of Munshid Al Sharjah qualifiers

52 minutes ago
 Kenya Spearheads Landmark Renewable Energy Initiat ..

Kenya Spearheads Landmark Renewable Energy Initiative at Africa Climate Summit

52 minutes ago
 Four sentenced to death in blasphemy case

Four sentenced to death in blasphemy case

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan