GB Info Department Officers Visit Directorate Of Electronic Media And Publications (DEMP)

Published February 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation of officers of Information Department from Gilgit Baltistan currently under training at Information Service academy has visited Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP).

The delegation was welcomed by the Executive Director General, Dr Tariq Mehmood Khan and briefed about the functions and performance of DEMP.

The officers from Gilgit Baltistan Information Department toured all the sections of DEMP and showed keen interest in the working and style of the officers and staff of Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications.

They expressed the desire to replicate the monitoring setup of DEMP in GB at a small scale.

The officers also discussed possibilities of collaboration between DEMP and the GB government in documentary making and conducting of exhibitions. The visiting officers were presented with souvenirs on the conclusion of their tour.

The DEMP is an executive department of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its functions include Publications, films and documentaries, electronic media monitoring and carrying out exhibitions.

DEMP's publications section makes the regular publication of books, magazines and brochures.

Recently produced documentaries include "Pakistan and FIFA World Cup", "Documentary on Gurdwara Kartar Sahab", "Media Black Out in Kashmir".

The department also produced songs "Mera Piyara Pakistan"and "Jivay Pakistan", the later was sung by Sahir Ali Bagga and received overwhelming response.

The Film section has also been conducting the "National Amateur Film Festival" in last two years in collaboration with ISPR.

The Department's monitoring section conducts round the clock monitoring of electronic media in order to keep the government updated with any development, events, analysis and views being reported in the media.

Besides, DEMP regularly conducts exhibitions where the department reaches out to the students, academia and common folks through display of publications, documentaries and photographs on occasions such as Independence Day, Quaid's Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day.

