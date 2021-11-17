UrduPoint.com

GB Info Minister Terms Passage Of Electoral Reforms Bill As Revolutionary Step

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 10:09 PM

Gilgit Baltistan Minister for Information, Planning and Development Fatehullah Khan on Wednesday termed the passage of the Electoral Reforms Bill by a majority vote in the joint sitting of the Parliament as a revolutionary step to ensure transparency of public suffrage

He said that in past Pakistan's traditional, hereditary political parties had created a system that always supported their own agenda and on the other side the opposition always had accused the ruling party of rigging.

He added that the opposition parties should had to support the government in favor of the bill so that the element of blame would be removed from the politics.

The Information minister said the opposition wanted the same old and outdated system through which they could manage the election to come into power.

He said that first time in the history, Prime Minister Imran Khan had honored the expatriates by giving them right to vote.

