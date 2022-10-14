GB initiates flagship programme to improve quality of education in schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan (CS-GB) Muhiudeen Wani on Friday said a flagship programme had been initiated to improve the education in high and higher secondary schools of the region.

Talking to media, he said using the latest blended learning technologies, "We would be setting up 34 state-of-the-art classrooms in schools all across GB; each classroom would be equipped with a complete e-learning environment with LED screen and 20 tablets and Chromebooks." He said the equipment would be networked to an on-site server which would be preloaded with educational content delivered by our technology partner, Knowledge Platform.

The labs would also be solarized to ensure uninterrupted learning, he added.

The CS-GB said a state-of-the-art learning management system would be developed to deliver the content, monitor students' learning, and keep the school administrators informed. The LMS will also automate school administration and finances.

Wani further added that each lab would also have a technology fellow who would be trained on the LMS usage and incorporate the digital content in the daily lessons.

"Our vision is to improve the standard of education in GB. The next board examinations are our target, and we hope to see a radical improvement in the annual results," he added.