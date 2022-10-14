UrduPoint.com

GB Initiates Flagship Programme To Improve Quality Of Education In Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 08:05 PM

GB initiates flagship programme to improve quality of education in schools

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan (CS-GB) Muhiudeen Wani on Friday said a flagship programme had been initiated to improve the education in high and higher secondary schools of the region

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan (CS-GB) Muhiudeen Wani on Friday said a flagship programme had been initiated to improve the education in high and higher secondary schools of the region.

Talking to media, he said using the latest blended learning technologies, "We would be setting up 34 state-of-the-art classrooms in schools all across GB; each classroom would be equipped with a complete e-learning environment with LED screen and 20 tablets and Chromebooks." He said the equipment would be networked to an on-site server which would be preloaded with educational content delivered by our technology partner, Knowledge Platform.

The labs would also be solarized to ensure uninterrupted learning, he added.

The CS-GB said a state-of-the-art learning management system would be developed to deliver the content, monitor students' learning, and keep the school administrators informed. The LMS will also automate school administration and finances.

Wani further added that each lab would also have a technology fellow who would be trained on the LMS usage and incorporate the digital content in the daily lessons.

"Our vision is to improve the standard of education in GB. The next board examinations are our target, and we hope to see a radical improvement in the annual results," he added.

Related Topics

Technology Education Media All

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan registers transgen ..

Election Commission of Pakistan registers transgenders, disables at their doorst ..

40 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Tar ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Tariq Shafi in prohibited funding ..

41 seconds ago
 4,500 health workers died battling COVID-19 in Bra ..

4,500 health workers died battling COVID-19 in Brazil

44 seconds ago
 US Warns It Will Sanction Non-US Persons Providing ..

US Warns It Will Sanction Non-US Persons Providing Ammunition to Russia - Treasu ..

46 seconds ago
 Walk organized in connection with White Cane Prote ..

Walk organized in connection with White Cane Protection Day

10 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reconstitutes committee on K ..

Chief Minister Punjab reconstitutes committee on Kashmir situation

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.