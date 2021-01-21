GB is being made an empowered province: Manwa

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Javed Manwa has said that Gilgit-Baltistan was being made an empowered province with the support and cooperation of the Federal government.

Talking to media, he said that for the first time, Gilgit-Baltistan was getting special grant in addition to the sanctioned budget. of Rs 7.3 billion was sanctioned, out of which Rs 2 billion has been received a few days ago.

He said that there was no shortage of money by the grace of God. He was of the view that PML-N government left the province with no money causing the financial crisis but the crisis was averted through the personal efforts of Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid.

He further stated that Gilgit-Baltistan had benefited immensely from the two meetings of Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid with Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that Rs 25 billion has been sanctioned for reforms in the fields of minerals, tourism, timber and energy, which was an important development.

He added that presence of the Chief Minister and the Ministers in Islamabad was made an ssue by some quarters but the purpose of the meetings was not to entertain the Chief Minister and the Ministers in Islamabad but hold meetings regarding getting funds and seek development projects for the prosperity of the area.

He informed that "we have done great things in a short time from Islamabad".

He said that the alliance of PDM was unnatural, it was broken even before it was formed in Gilgit-Baltistan. "The statements of PPP and PML-N provincial presidents against each other proved that both the parties are engaged in a war of interests,he said, adding that .Yes, they have no ideology.

He reiterated that we would not allow the interests of the region to be sacrificed on personal interests. He said that at present the system of government was functioning in Gilgit-Baltistan under the Order 2018.

"I did my best to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and propagated Khan's vision according to my whims",he remarked.

He further said that after the formation of the interim constitutional province," we would try to keep the area tax free zone for twenty to twenty five years and maintain the subsidized items".

He added that Increasing non-tax revenue would enable the region to stand on its own feet economically.