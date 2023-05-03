UrduPoint.com

GB Judges Appointment Case Referred To CJP For Setting Up Larger Bench

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 08:12 PM

GB judges appointment case referred to CJP for setting up larger bench

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday referred the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister's petition against the appointment of judges in GB to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for the formation of a larger bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A two-member bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday referred the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister's petition against the appointment of judges in GB to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for the formation of a larger bench.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Shahid Waheed heard the case seeking to set aside the appointment of judges made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan without the advice of the GB Chief Minister and Cabinet.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan said the power to appoint judges rested with the provincial government and the chief minister under the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018. The GB Governor bypassed the CM and the provincial government on the summary for the judges' appointment, which was approved by the Prime Minister, he added.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan had an elected government which was bypassed in appointing judges. In the civil aviation case, the Supreme Court ordered the appointment of a commission for the appointment of judges in 2019, he added.

He said the Supreme Court's 2019 decision had not yet been implemented.

Justice Ijaz said the issue of the appointment of judges in Gilgit-Baltistan was important. He consulted the fellow judge and decided to send the matter to the Chief Justice to form a larger bench.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan said the Federal Government had submitted a reply to the Supreme Court and pleaded to the court to fix the case for an early hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Prime Minister Supreme Court Chief Minister Governor 2018 2019 Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in ..

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in two major direct deals: DFM

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increa ..

Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increase in Q1 2023 with AED 27.9 bn ..

23 minutes ago
 Kiev City Council Approves Concept of Full 'Ukrain ..

Kiev City Council Approves Concept of Full 'Ukrainization' of Capital - Reports

11 minutes ago
 British investment group launches $40 million reso ..

British investment group launches $40 million resort-style living in Islamabad

11 minutes ago
 Cutlery industry urged to enhance quality of produ ..

Cutlery industry urged to enhance quality of products to match international mar ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.