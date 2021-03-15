GB Judiciary committed to ensure prompt delivery of justice : GB Chief justice

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Judiciary of Gilgit-Baltistan was committed to ensure prompt delivery of justice to the people at their doorsteps on merit, said Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court, Justice Malik Haq Nawaz said here on Monday in meeting with Farmer National cricket Star Saeed Anwar.

Chief Justice Malik Haq Nawaz said that more than 200 cases had been disposed of in 15 days of this month and they were trying their best to settle more 400 cases in March so that people could get immediate relief.

He further said that only one criminal appeal was pending in the Chief Court, all other criminal cases had been disposed of, adding that cases were disposed of on a daily basis.

The chief justice said that the judiciary of Gilgit-Baltistan had become a role model for the whole of country where people were getting justice in a timely manner due to which the confidence of the people in the judiciary had increased.

Appreciating the performance of Chief Court and lower judiciary and Chief Justice Malik Haq Nawaz's excellent strategy for providing justice to the people at their doorsteps, Saeed Anwer said that Allah Almighty loved justice and our religion islam emphasized on the justice.

Saeed Anwar accompanied by Chief Justice also visited Gilgit-Baltistan Judicial Academy. On this occasion, tDG Judicial Academy Ghulam Abbas Chopa gave a detailed briefing about the Judicial academy. Saeed Anwar appreciated the establishment of the academy and also expressed his best wishes for its development and prosperity.

At the end of the meeting the Chief Justice also presented a souvenir to Saeed Anwar.