GB, Kashghar Prefecture Agree To Form A Bilateral Working Group

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Officials of Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan and Kashghar Prefecture, Xinjiang China on Monday agreed to form a bilateral working group which will conduct meetings regularly to address business concerns, tariff and non-tariff issues, and free movement of people and goods

This decision was made during a virtual bilateral trade meeting led by Chief Secretary GB Muhayyudin Wani from Pakistan and Senior Commissioner of Kashi Prefecture from China Qiao Xianghua.

From the GB's side, the deputy commissioner Hunza will head the working group as Focal Person Border Trade whereas the Chinese side will nominate an officer in the follow up meeting.

Chief Secretary GB extended invitation to the Chinese delegation to visit GB.

He pledged to provide land for erection of a monument representing Pakistan-China friendship and offered to schedule events in Pakistan to highlight and promote the cultures of both countries.

Qiao Xianghua as a goodwill gesture offered pandemic control goods worth 300,000RMB and house supply goods worth 100,000RMB to the GB government through diplomatic channel.

He said China will send a team to the chief secretary office to discuss the issues of mutual concern in person. He further assured to establish smooth contact between Kashgar and GB and said that through constant communication both sides to resolve the issues regarding border trade.

It was agreed to invest on infrastructure for pandemic control on both sides of the border.

