GB lawmakers to poll for CM on Nov 30

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :GB lawmakers will poll their votes to select new Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan on November 30th.

Notification of polling schedule has been issued by the Secretary of GB Assembly on Friday.

According to notification, submission of nomination papers and display of final list of the candidates for Chief Minister will be held on the same day of the polling (30th November).

United Opposition parties have already nominated Amjad Hussain as candidate of Chief Ministership, while Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has not finalized candidate.

32 members of GB Assembly will exercise their right to elect a leader of the house.