GB Leadership Believes In Regional Development, Prosperity: Sanjrani

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani Friday said the political leadership of Gilgit-Baltistan was actively engaged in achieving regional development prosperity.

The chairman expressed these view during a meeting with speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly Syed Amjad Ali who called on him here, said a news release.

He also congratulated Syed Amjad Ali on his election as Speaker GB assembly.

Sadiq Sanjrani said northern regions had great tourism potential, which was essential for development, social and economic prosperity of the region.

He said the Upper House would continue to play its role in solving the problems of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sadiq Sanjrani said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher a new era of prosperity in the region, expressing confidence that new leadership of GB would play an effective role for the prosperity of the region.

The two leaders also discussed ways and means to enhance cooperation among the institutions and stressed to further the relationship between the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) and the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly.

"The PIPS platform can be used to enhance the capacity of the newly elected members of the Legislative Assembly," the chairman said.

Sanjrani assured the speaker all possible cooperation to enhance capacity of the newly elected members of the GB legislative Assembly.

The Speaker apprised the Chairman about the ongoing development programs and important issues in Gilgit-Baltistan.

