GB NADRA centres being renovated

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Regional head of NADRA Col (r) Mehmud Beg on Monday said that all new centers in Gilgit-Baltistan were being renovated to facilitate public.

NADRA centers in Central Hunza and Sikandarabad, Nagar, are being shifted to new buildings to bring these centers at par with the standards of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, said a press release.

NADRA centres are also being renovated in Tangir, Darel, Jaglot, Danyore, Phander, Ishkonan, Gamba, Tisar, Thagas, Chorbat, Keris and Daghoni.

In order to increase reach and accessibility, a mobile vehicle will also be put to service to reach 'far flung' areas, it added.