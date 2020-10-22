GB needs to be made a provisional constitutional province: Participants of rally

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :To made Gilgit Baltistan a provisional constitutional province a huge really was arranged by different political, religious parties, members from civil society and people from all walks of life here in Gilgit today.

The rally took out from high school No 1 Gilgit passing through different areas of Gilgit city it ended in front of Gilgit Press Club.

On the occasion,leadership of various political and religious parties while expressing their views said that both Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan were the two major parts of Pakistan, people of Gilgit Baltistan were always stand with the people of occupied Kashmir in their just struggling against Indian tyranny and occupation.

They expressed that people of Gilgit Baltistan has been waiting their constitutional rights for the last seventy year. To fulfill their birth and democratic rights people of GB needed to be made a provisional constitutional province till the decision of occupied Kashmir.