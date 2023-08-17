Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

GB officials review work on GLOF-II Project to enhance disaster risk management in the region

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) and National Project Director of the GLOF-II Project Syed Mujtaba Hussain accompanied by Provincial Coordinator Abdul Basit, Director General of the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) Kamal Uddin Qamar and other officials, here on Thursday visited various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan to assess the ongoing initiatives under the GLOF-II Project and address the challenges posed by glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and enhance disaster risk management in the region.

During the visit, the delegation engaged in productive meetings with the local communities wherein they sought valuable feedback about the ongoing project activities. The insights garnered from these discussions will play a pivotal role in ensuring that the project aligns with the needs and aspirations of the local communities further enhancing its effectiveness.

Talking to the media, the Additional Secretary highlighted the alarming rise of over 3,000 lakes as a consequence of melting glaciers in the Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions of Pakistan. Among these, about 36 lakes have been identified as potentially hazardous due to the risk of GLOFs. In response to this critical situation, the Ministry of Climate Change has joined forces with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and secured financial support from the Green Climate Fund to implement the GLOF-II project. Valued at 36 million USD, the GLOF-II project is dedicated to Scaling-Up Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Reduction in Northern Pakistan.

"The GLOF-II Project has undertaken multifaceted initiatives, including the Small-Scale Flood Mitigation, Repair Maintenance and Renovation of Water Channels, Construction of Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Centers and the Establishment of Safe Heavens. Moreover, the installation process of Early Warning Systems was also reviewed, a crucial aspect of the project designed to provide timely alerts to communities in the event of impending disasters", said the Regional Coordinator GLOF-II Project.

In 2022, the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) reported 84 suspected GLOF events resulting in 21 deaths, multiple injuries and significant damage to properties, infrastructure, and livelihoods. Kamal Qamar, Director General of GBDMA, highlighted these challenges as well as the urgency to proactively address them.

Chief Secretary GB Mohy Uddin Ahmed Wani appreciated the collaborative efforts and initiatives being taken for building community resilience and awareness. He applauded the concerted initiatives aimed at empowering local communities and fostering awareness about the potential threats of GLOFs. He emphasized the importance of a well-structured media and communication strategy to ensure widespread visibility and dissemination of information about the project that would significantly enhance mass public awareness and contribute to effective mitigation measures.

