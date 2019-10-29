GB opposition leader vows to raise voice against corruption: Opposition leader in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Muhmmad Shafi

Opposition leader in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Muhmmad Shafi vowed to continue his struggle against corruption in different institutions

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : Opposition leader in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Muhmmad Shafi vowed to continue his struggle against corruption in different institutions.

The opposition leader accused the GB chief minister has awarded contracts of development projects to their party workers and their business partners and has ignored opposition members.

He alleged that he adjust their relatives in government jobs illegally.

Talking to media persons on Tuesday he said the joint opposition comprising of PPP, MWM, PTI and Islami Tehreek would take up the issue of GB government's corruption in next assembly session and raised questions regarding illegal tendering policy and appointments.