UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Opposition Leader Vows To Raise Voice Against Corruption: Opposition Leader In Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Muhmmad Shafi

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 02:16 PM

GB opposition leader vows to raise voice against corruption: Opposition leader in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Muhmmad Shafi

Opposition leader in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Muhmmad Shafi vowed to continue his struggle against corruption in different institutions

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : Opposition leader in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Muhmmad Shafi vowed to continue his struggle against corruption in different institutions.

The opposition leader accused the GB chief minister has awarded contracts of development projects to their party workers and their business partners and has ignored opposition members.

He alleged that he adjust their relatives in government jobs illegally.

Talking to media persons on Tuesday he said the joint opposition comprising of PPP, MWM, PTI and Islami Tehreek would take up the issue of GB government's corruption in next assembly session and raised questions regarding illegal tendering policy and appointments.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Business Gilgit Baltistan Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Nearly 700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

19 seconds ago

Storekeeper shot dead over robbery resistance

21 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif satisfied with medical treatment: Pun ..

15 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

24 seconds ago

Tokyo unveils 2020 venue inspired by Japanese arch ..

26 seconds ago

CIS Defense Ministers to Discuss in Baku Experienc ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.