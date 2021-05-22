GB parliamentarians organize rallies against Israeli aggression

Various political and religious parties on Friday organized rallies in all ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan to express solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters against the Israeli aggression

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Various political and religious parties on Friday organized rallies in all ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan to express solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters against the Israeli aggression.

PTI Gilgit Chapter arranged a major rally in Gilgit attended by PTI members of the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly and workers of PTIs' various wings.

The really was kick-started from Chinar Bagh which ended at the Central Press Club Gilgit. Rally participants held placards and banners with slogans against Israeli aggression and oppression.

Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Nazir Ahmed Advocate, Gilgit-Baltistan Finance Minister Javed Manawa and Law Minister Syed Sohail Abbas addressed the rally.

In their speeches, they said that Islamic countries together can't do anything against Israel. They said that we need to take a strong and united stand against Israeli aggression, added that children and women are being targeted in Gaza.

They said that the rulers of the Muslim countries should abandon negligence and silence. "The Muslim countries which have recognized Israel should immediately announce their withdrawal" they said.

Participants of the really paid tribute to the principled and unequivocal stand taken by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in the UN General Assembly on the important issue of Palestine.