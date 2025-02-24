GB Pay Officially Launched – Giant Leap Towards Digital Transformation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 10:08 PM
Gilgit-Baltistan has taken a major step towards financial inclusion and digital governance with the official launch of GB Pay, a digital payment platform designed to streamline government payments
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Gilgit-Baltistan has taken a major step towards financial inclusion and digital governance with the official launch of GB Pay, a digital payment platform designed to streamline government payments.
The Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan graced the launch ceremony, marking a new era of convenience and transparency in revenue collection and performance tracking. The event was attended by Speaker of the GB Assembly, Minister for Finance, and Secretary Finance from the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan. Deputy Governor and Director Finance represented the State Bank of Pakistan, while CEO and COO of 1-Link joined the event.
GB Pay serves as an aggregator for government bills and levies, allowing citizens to pay their electricity bills, vehicle tokens, traffic challans, and other government fees easily through multiple channels, including ATMs, mobile banking, internet banking, over-the-counter services, and retail agents.
Secretary Finance GB, Aziz Jamali, briefed about GB Pay and its importance in transforming revenue collection across GB. He appreciated the efforts of partners and GB team. DG State Bank expressed his satisfaction with the technological achievement by the Government of GB. CEO 1-Link apprised the forum about benefits of this platform. A tripartite agreement was also signed during the ceremony.
Speaking at the event, the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan highlighted the importance of digital payment solutions in improving governance, reducing cash dependency, and promoting financial transparency for government and people of the region.
Recent Stories
Distinguished Kashmiri journalist Ather Masood Wani laid to rest
DG FDA directs for immediate resolution of public complaints
Sindh govt decides to organize girls, boys marathon in Thar desert Mithi
10-year-old boy killed as pistol goes off accidentally
FNC, EP explore prospects for joint partnership
National Guard, Abu Dhabi Airports sign cooperation agreement
Sports Minister attends UAE School Games Football
Smart WASA Project introduced to facilitate consumers: Shoaib Rasheed
GB Pay officially launched – giant leap towards digital transformation
RPO seeks comments on pending appeals of cops within 24 hours
Commissioner orders road restoration for improved traffic management
Govt terminates contracts with 6 Power Plants, reduces electricity cost 4 rupees ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG FDA directs for immediate resolution of public complaints3 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt decides to organize girls, boys marathon in Thar desert Mithi7 minutes ago
-
10-year-old boy killed as pistol goes off accidentally7 minutes ago
-
GB Pay officially launched – giant leap towards digital transformation3 minutes ago
-
RPO seeks comments on pending appeals of cops within 24 hours7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders road restoration for improved traffic management6 minutes ago
-
Govt terminates contracts with 6 Power Plants, reduces electricity cost 4 rupees per unit: Senate bo ..6 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari visits Mona Remount Depot in Sargodha7 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti takes notice of Hub Rind Market incident7 minutes ago
-
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) vows to ensure affordable food prices for people7 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Maryam Kha ..1 hour ago
-
AC Charbagh launches spring tree plantation drive 20251 hour ago