GB Pay officially launched – giant leap towards digital transformation

Gilgit-Baltistan has taken a major step towards financial inclusion and digital governance with the official launch of GB Pay, a digital payment platform designed to streamline government payments

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Gilgit-Baltistan has taken a major step towards financial inclusion and digital governance with the official launch of GB Pay, a digital payment platform designed to streamline government payments.

The Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan graced the launch ceremony, marking a new era of convenience and transparency in revenue collection and performance tracking. The event was attended by Speaker of the GB Assembly, Minister for Finance, and Secretary Finance from the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan. Deputy Governor and Director Finance represented the State Bank of Pakistan, while CEO and COO of 1-Link joined the event.

GB Pay serves as an aggregator for government bills and levies, allowing citizens to pay their electricity bills, vehicle tokens, traffic challans, and other government fees easily through multiple channels, including ATMs, mobile banking, internet banking, over-the-counter services, and retail agents.

Secretary Finance GB, Aziz Jamali, briefed about GB Pay and its importance in transforming revenue collection across GB. He appreciated the efforts of partners and GB team. DG State Bank expressed his satisfaction with the technological achievement by the Government of GB. CEO 1-Link apprised the forum about benefits of this platform. A tripartite agreement was also signed during the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan highlighted the importance of digital payment solutions in improving governance, reducing cash dependency, and promoting financial transparency for government and people of the region.