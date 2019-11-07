UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Pays Arrears Of Border Areas Allowance To Employees

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:59 PM

GB pays arrears of Border Areas Allowance to employees

The Gilgit Baltistan government on Thursday announced to pay arrears of 50 percent Border Area Allowance to government employees

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) : The Gilgit Baltistan government on Thursday announced to pay arrears of 50 percent Border Area Allowance to government employees.

Directive issued from the office of Accountant General Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday said the allowance would be given to government employees on 1st November.

All the Principal Accountants have been directed that the Finance Department has released the amount for payment of arrears of Border Area Allowance from 1st July 2009 that would be given to the employees on salary day (1st November).

The AG has also directed all the district account offices to pay the arrears of Border Area Allowance to employees positively.

The office said that Federal Government has released Rs3.18 billion for payment of the allowance to GB employees.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan July November Border All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Ahmed bin Saeed to te ..

15 minutes ago

Kurdish forces kill 11 pro-Turkish Syrian fighters ..

45 seconds ago

Pakistan team to leave for UAE on Sunday for serie ..

46 seconds ago

158 power pilferers held in Islamabad

48 seconds ago

Strategy afoot to construct gas storage facilities ..

50 seconds ago

Zafar Gohar bowls Central Punjab to third win of t ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.