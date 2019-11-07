GB pays arrears of Border Areas Allowance to employees

The Gilgit Baltistan government on Thursday announced to pay arrears of 50 percent Border Area Allowance to government employees

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) : The Gilgit Baltistan government on Thursday announced to pay arrears of 50 percent Border Area Allowance to government employees.

Directive issued from the office of Accountant General Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday said the allowance would be given to government employees on 1st November.

All the Principal Accountants have been directed that the Finance Department has released the amount for payment of arrears of Border Area Allowance from 1st July 2009 that would be given to the employees on salary day (1st November).

The AG has also directed all the district account offices to pay the arrears of Border Area Allowance to employees positively.

The office said that Federal Government has released Rs3.18 billion for payment of the allowance to GB employees.