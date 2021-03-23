GB people mark Pakistan Day with zeal, fervour

Like other parts of the country, the Pakistan Day was celebrated by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan with traditional zeal, fervour and enthusiasm

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Pakistan Day was celebrated by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan with traditional zeal, fervour and enthusiasm.

The day started with special prayers in mosques for the development and prosperity of the country.

The main even of the Day held at the Chinar Bagh in Gilgit where GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid hoisted the National Flag. He also laid flowers at the memorial of the martyrs and offered Fateha for their departed souls.

A well-armed contingent of the police presented a guard of honor.

A colourful function was also organized at the City Park Gilgit, which featured cultural dance, and various sports competitions including ancient tug-of-war, basra and others.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, the GB chief minister said the main objective of celebrating the Pakistan Day was to renew the commitment to serve the country which was created by the forefathers and elders after great struggle.

GB Information Minister Fatehullah and senior government officials, besides a large number of people, were also present at the function.

Meanwhile, special events were organized in all the districts of Gilgit-Baltistan to mark the Pakistan Day.