GB People Observe Black Day Against Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:16 AM

Like rest of the country, people of Gilgit-Baltistan also observed black day against the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Like rest of the country, people of Gilgit-Baltistan also observed black day against the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, processions and rallies were held in all the ten districts of Gilgit-Baltistan in which people from different walks of life participated.

The participants wore black armbands on the occasion. The demonstrators expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and barbarism.

The main purpose of the demonstrations and procession was to protest against the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces on October 27,1947.

The speakers said that besides Kashmiri Muslims, other minorities also raised the slogan of "Kashmir banay ga Pakistan" in IIOJK.

They said the Kashmiri people were mentally, intellectually, spiritually and morally connected with Pakistan and would sacrifice their lives till the attainment of independence of Kashmir and accession of Pakistan. They also reiterated in these rallies that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan stand with the Kashmiri brethren to achieve their right to self-determination.

The speakers appealed to the international community, especially the United Nations to play its role in immediately stopping the barbarism and oppression of Muslims at the hands of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

The speakers further said that the people of IIOJK should be given the right their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions and the issue should be resolved on a permanent basis.

