ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Monday said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan had rejected the narrative of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the elections.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took overwhelming majority in the elections and issues of the region would be addressed under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said both the PPP and PML-N had ruled in GB, but they had not initiated development projects and schemes to bring change in the living standard of the masses of area.

He said the GB elections were held in transparent and peaceful manner.