GB people reject politics of PPP, PML- N: Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Monday said the people of Gilgit Baltistan had rejected the politics of both the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the elections.

The GB election had fully exposed their claims of popularity, particularly the PML-N whose narrative was completely dismissed by the masses, he said here while talking to different delegations and journalists.

Qureshi said by holding transparent election in the GB, the incumbent government laid the foundation for free and fair polls in the country.

He said the voters' turnout remained excellent despite severe weather conditions. Similarly, the election process remained peaceful as no untoward incident occurred. The immense interest shown by the GB people in the election process, was appreciable, he added.

Talking to the journalists, the foreign minister stated that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was pursuing the agenda of foreign elements, who wanted to create unrest in the country. However, the PDM leaders had no unanimous stance as their 'unnatural' alliance would not last longer, he added.

Qureshi said the COVID-19 pandemic had damaged the country's economy. During the first wave of coronavirus, the incumbent government took different steps and dealt the challenge of poverty effectively. The financial assistance was released timely for the poor to save them from starvation during the pandemic peak, he added.

Qureshi asked the people to be careful of the second wave of coronavirus, and follow the SOPs, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

About the price hike, he said the government was aware of the inflation, which was in fact the result of the policies of previous regime. It was striving hard to control inflation, and adopting policies, whose positive impacts had now started appearing on the economy. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country was heading towards economic stability, with strengthening rupee, and increasing exports and remittances, he added.

The minister said the recent package for the industry was encouraging. It would give an impetus to the power looms in Multan and Faisalabad, which remained closed for long period. The package would not only improve the economy but also provide jobs to the youth he added.

Qureshi stated that the government also initiated the youth loans programme, which would help youngsters to initiate their own businesses.

He also prayed for early recovery of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who was suffering from the coronavirus.

He said the second wave of coronavirus had started and urged the whole nation to strictly follow the anti-COVID SOPs.

The minister visited the homes of different people to express condolence over the deaths of their relatives.