GB People To Not Allow PML- N To Set Up Corruption Franchise: Shibli Faraz
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday people of Gilgit-Baltistan would not allow the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz to set up a new corruption franchise there.
In a tweet, he said that conscious voters of Gilgit-Baltistan could not be deceived by those who had been rejected by the people.
He said those who turned Sindh into ruins could not develop the Gilgit Baltistan.