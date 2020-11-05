GB people to not allow PML- N to set up corruption franchise: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday people of Gilgit-Baltistan would not allow the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz to set up a new corruption franchise there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday people of Gilgit-Baltistan would not allow the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz to set up a new corruption franchise there.

In a tweet, he said that conscious voters of Gilgit-Baltistan could not be deceived by those who had been rejected by the people.

He said those who turned Sindh into ruins could not develop the Gilgit Baltistan.