GB Police Foil Terror Bid Near Police Headquarters
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A terror bid near the police headquarters in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was thwarted by the local police on Thursday.
According to Gilgit Baltistan police, an explosive device was planted near the central police office, underneath a bridge.
All the roads adjacent to the building have been closed for traffic, whereas authorities have started defusing the device, a private news channel reported.
Recent Stories
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
More Stories From Pakistan
-
17 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered8 minutes ago
-
PC-1 submitted for permanent Gomal University campus at Tank8 minutes ago
-
Over 2,000 cases reported on ICT-15 App in three months8 minutes ago
-
Over 8.2m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan till Jan 158 minutes ago
-
Construction work on National Police hospital in full swing18 minutes ago
-
Indian forces have intensified atrocities in IIOJK ahead of India’s R-Day: APHC18 minutes ago
-
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran30 minutes ago
-
RPO inaugurates safe city project in Khanewal: RPO38 minutes ago
-
Hepatitis patients to get free treatment in Kohat38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR47 minutes ago
-
Development projects being completed rapidly: Commissioner47 minutes ago
-
Tank administration committed to citizens’ welfare: AC47 minutes ago