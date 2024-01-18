GB police foil terror bid near police headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) A terror bid near the police headquarters in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was thwarted by the local police on Thursday.

According to Gilgit Baltistan police, an explosive device was planted near the central police office, underneath a bridge.

All the roads adjacent to the building have been closed for traffic, whereas authorities have started defusing the device, a private news channel reported.