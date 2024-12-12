Open Menu

GB Police Officers Visit Safe City Islamabad For Training

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 06:23 PM

GB Police officers visit safe city Islamabad for training

A delegation of undertraining police officers from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) visited the Safe City Project on Thursday under the guidance of the Capital Police College (CPC) Islamabad, where they were welcomed by the Deputy Director (Technical) of Safe City

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A delegation of undertraining police officers from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) visited the Safe City Project on Thursday under the guidance of the Capital Police College (CPC) Islamabad, where they were welcomed by the Deputy Director (Technical) of Safe City.

A public relation officer told APP that the delegation visited the command-and-control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project.

Furthermore, the student delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.

The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. The modern cameras of Safe City play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements.

The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to the Safe City team for this successful visit.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Student Visit Gilgit Baltistan Hub From

Recent Stories

Applications invited for 4 VCs' appointment

Applications invited for 4 VCs' appointment

5 minutes ago
 NACTA announces result of its first-ever 60-second ..

NACTA announces result of its first-ever 60-seconds reel competition

5 minutes ago
 KP Sports’ Minister awards players with cash pri ..

KP Sports’ Minister awards players with cash prizes

5 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti reaffirm govt's resolve to spend dev ..

Sarfraz Bugti reaffirm govt's resolve to spend development budget of Rs 210 bill ..

5 minutes ago
 GB Police officers visit safe city Islamabad for t ..

GB Police officers visit safe city Islamabad for training

5 minutes ago
 'Robber' killed in encounter

'Robber' killed in encounter

10 minutes ago
Faiz Literary Festival held at Islamia University ..

Faiz Literary Festival held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago
 MDCAT 24 retake ensures transparency: Dr Asif Shei ..

MDCAT 24 retake ensures transparency: Dr Asif Sheikh

8 minutes ago
 LPG dealers in Hazara division overcharging consum ..

LPG dealers in Hazara division overcharging consumers

8 minutes ago
 Man arrested for beating wife, children

Man arrested for beating wife, children

8 minutes ago
 Hafsa, Rameen shine as National Women's One-Day Cu ..

Hafsa, Rameen shine as National Women's One-Day Cup resumes

8 minutes ago
 Latest operation on Brazil's Lula a 'success': doc ..

Latest operation on Brazil's Lula a 'success': doctor

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan