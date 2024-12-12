GB Police Officers Visit Safe City Islamabad For Training
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 06:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A delegation of undertraining police officers from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) visited the Safe City Project on Thursday under the guidance of the Capital Police College (CPC) Islamabad, where they were welcomed by the Deputy Director (Technical) of Safe City.
A public relation officer told APP that the delegation visited the command-and-control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project.
Furthermore, the student delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.
The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. The modern cameras of Safe City play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.
Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements.
The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to the Safe City team for this successful visit.
