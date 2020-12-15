GB police to be trained according to modern requirements: IGP GB

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gilgit Baltistan Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Khan Tuesday said that police personnel would be provided more opportunities for training in various fields to address the latest challenges.

Chairing a meeting with police high ups here at the police headquarters, he said computer operators of GB police have been sent to Punjab for training on automation project, adding that 32 computer operators from all districts of GB and Central Police Office were selected for automation training.

They will receive 40 days training at the Chohang Police Training Center in first phase after that they would be deployed at different police stations in Lahore for practical work in the second phase, he added.

He said the purpose of such training was to run the GB Police Automation Project in a better way.

"In order to make the GB police Automation Project a success, the Punjab Information Technology board has earlier provided training through lectures and practicals in various workshops", he added.

The IGP said that PITB and Punjab Police were extending full support for the launch of Gilgit-Baltistan Police Automation Project, which is commendable.